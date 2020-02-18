PROVIDENCE -- A member of a Central Falls street gang who was staying at a Seekonk motel before he was arrested by Central Falls police and the FBI pleaded guilty Tuesday to trafficking crack cocaine and possessing two stolen guns.
Elton Andrade, also known as "MT Flex," 20, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to possession with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of cocaine and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm, the Rhode Island U.S. Attorney's office said.
Andrade, a member of the Money Team street gang, was arrested in February 2018 by members of the FBI’s Safe Streets Violent Gang Task Force and Central Falls police, according to prosecutors.
The gang is known for flashing drugs, firearms, and gang signs on social media, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.
Andrade was not present when authorities raided his apartment, where they seized two bags containing 28 1/2 grams of crack cocaine, two loaded stolen firearms and $1,503 cash from his bedroom, according to court records.
However, investigators learned he was staying at the Motel 6 at 821 Fall River Ave. in Seekonk, near Interstate 195. He was under surveillance when authorities watched him leave the motel in a taxi, which was stopped in Central Falls. He was arrested without incident, according to court records.
Prosecutors and Andrade's lawyer have agreed to recommend a six-year prison term when Andrade is sentenced by Judge John J. McConnell Jr. on May 18.
In addition, Andrade, who has been held in custody since his arrest, will forfeit the cash found in his bedroom in addition to the weapons.
