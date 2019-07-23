ATTLEBORO — Police busted an illegal marijuana growing operation at Eddy Square last week after smelling marijuana emanating from commercial buildings and discovering high electrical usage from rented units, court records say.
City detectives also kept the building under surveillance on various days for about a month before the July 16 bust and noticed two men arrive in cars on different days, according to a search warrant affidavit released Tuesday. One of the men was seen leaving with a large case he put into the truck, the warrant stated.
Police last Wednesday arrested a suspect in the case after he was seen leaving the area of Eddy Square. The arrest came a day after investigators busted what was described as a large-scale marijuana growing operation capable of yielding a harvest worth at least $500,000.
The suspect, Marshall Muir, 39, of Warwick, pleaded innocent last Thursday in Attleboro District Court to possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. He is free on $2,500 cash bail.
Police are continuing to investigate and have identified a second suspect but have not released his identity.
Police obtained subpoenas for National Grid records for three units they say were rented by Muir under the name of a limited liability corporation. The IRS has no record of the corporation, FOXXX Invest LLC, being a legitimate business, Detective Matthew Cook wrote in an affidavit.
The electrical accounts reported “extremely high electrical usage compared to the surrounding accounts within 48 Eddy St.,” Cook wrote.
Unlike most of the other businesses at Eddy Square, the buildings housing the alleged growing operation had all their windows tinted or boarded up, according to Cook. The units also had what appeared to be newly installed air inverter units on top of the building and new exhaust vent ports, wrote Cook, who investigated the case with Detective Gabriel D’Agostino.
Police say they began the investigation after receiving anonymous tips and information from an informant.
Inside the building, police say they discovered 143 marijuana plants, high-end fans and circulation equipment, sophisticated lighting equipment, a hydroponic grow unit and chemicals used to grow marijuana.
