norfolk cruiser hit

A Norfolk police cruiser was hit early last Friday morning at North and Needham streets.

NORFOLK — A Framingham man charged with crashing into a police cruiser while allegedly driving drunk last week was arrested for driving while intoxicated four months ago.

Jamont F. Dubose, 43, was arrested on April 8 while allegedly driving drunk, driving to endanger, speeding and failing to yield at an intersection in Cambridge, according to court records.

