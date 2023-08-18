NORFOLK — A Framingham man charged with crashing into a police cruiser while allegedly driving drunk last week was arrested for driving while intoxicated four months ago.
Jamont F. Dubose, 43, was arrested on April 8 while allegedly driving drunk, driving to endanger, speeding and failing to yield at an intersection in Cambridge, according to court records.
He pleaded innocent in Cambridge District Court and was free on his own recognizance when he collided with a police cruiser on North Street about 1:30 a.m. last Friday, according to court records.
Because of his pending case, Dubose’s bail was revoked and he was ordered held in jail without bail for up to 90 days after his arraignment in Wrentham District Court.
If he is later released on bail, he was ordered to submit to random alcohol tests, according to court records.
In the cruiser crash, the impact tore the left rear wheel and suspension from the cruiser and caused it to end up partially into the woods, police said.
The police sergeant who was driving the cruiser was taken to a hospital for an evaluation. He was not named.
Dubose was treated at a hospital for his injuries and then released to police custody for his arraignment.
His case was continued to next month for a pretrial conference.
He was scheduled for a jury trial in October on the Cambridge charges.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.