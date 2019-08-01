Prosecutors will once again be able to use alcohol breath test results as evidence in trials against accused drunken drivers.
The development comes two years after their use was suspended because of a lawsuit by defense lawyers. The lawyers argued that hundreds of breath test machines used by police statewide were not properly calibrated, making them unreliable as evidence.
In a recent ruling, Judge Robert Brennan in Concord District Court said that police could submit test results as long as the machines were certified by the state Bureau of Alcohol Testing after April 18.
The judge also found that the state office has been sufficiently overhauled and has earned national accreditation.
The decision was welcomed by area police chiefs and defense lawyers.
“I just want it to be a fair system,” North Attleboro Police Chief John Reilly said Thursday.
“I think we’re just as happy as anyone to see if there are flaws in the system, and if there are to get them corrected and move on,” Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath said.
Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney said, “Now we have clear guidance from the courts on how to proceed when using these machines.”
Although area police departments still offered drunken driving suspects the option of taking the breath test, prosecutors temporarily stopped using them in August 2017 as a result of the lawsuit over the reliability of the Draeger Alcotest 9510 breath-testing machine.
Similar to cases where a suspect declines to take the test, prosecutors still managed to win convictions using other evidence, including observations by police officers and other witnesses, regarding the impairment of drivers.
In the lawsuit, defense lawyers also argued the state Office of Alcohol Testing, which collects test results from police departments, intentionally withheld important documents regarding how the testing machines were calibrated.
The office has now made the information available for defense lawyers online, according to Attleboro defense lawyer Michael DelSignore, who has been watching developments in the case.
“We can still challenge the breath test in court,” DelSignore said.
The judge’s ruling requires that scientific procedures be followed to ensure accurate results, the defense lawyer said.
“The litigation revealed that the machines were not quite self-testing as people thought,” DelSignore said.
