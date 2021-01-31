ATTLEBORO -- State courts will close at 1 p.m. Monday due to the storm forecast for the region.
The decision was announced Sunday evening by trial court leaders who determined based on the timing and amount of snow forecast, to close the courts early Monday to ensure the safety of the public and court staff.
