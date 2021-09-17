ATTLEBORO — A coronavirus vaccine clinic will be held from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Monday in the annex room on the first floor of City Hall, 77 Park St.
The health department has a limited amount of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Public Health Nurse Jacquie O’Brien said.
Trained clinicians will administer shots to patients 18 or older at no cost, she said.
“We encourage all who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine to do so,” O’Brien said.
The J&J vaccine requires one dose and individuals will be considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the shot.
Individuals can preregister by calling 508-223-2222 (Ext. 3244) or they can register as a walk-in.
All vaccine recipients will be asked to stay for observation 15 to 30 minutes after getting the shot.
For questions or concerns about the vaccine, call the Attleboro Health Department at 508-223-2222 (Ext. 3241).
