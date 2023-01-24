ATTLEBORO — The cost estimate for rebuilding the South Attleboro MBTA station is now $70 million.
It started out at an estimated $48 million, according to a post on the MBTA website.
How did it jump so high?
There were several reasons, MBTA spokesperson Joe Pesaturo said Tuesday.
“The cost growth was caused by a combination of COVID impacts, inflation-related increases in steel and other construction materials, adjustments for labor rates, and changes to the project’s scope that occurred over the course of the project design process,” Pesaturo told The Sun Chronicle.
He said a preliminary estimate came in at $45.5 million when just 30% of the project had been designed and that was in 2021.
By the time planners reached the 100% design, the construction estimate had reached $61.1 million.
The overall cost estimate came in at $70 million, Pesaturo said.
The MBTA has submitted that number under its Five Year Capital Investment Plan. There is currently no start date for the project.
Both Gov. Maura Healey and the MBTA are backing the reconstruction of the station.
The MBTA announced the temporary suspension of commuter rail service to the station on Feb. 26, 2021 because the pedestrian overpass had significantly deteriorated.
Inspections indicated that the overpass required full replacement.
A new, $63 million commuter rail stop opened Monday in Pawtucket, just miles from the station in South Attleboro.
Cost for a round-trip ticket to Boston’s South Station from Pawtucket/Central Falls is $24.50, slightly more than the $22 from downtown Attleboro.
A monthly pass to South Station from Pawtucket/CF is $388 compared to $360 from Attleboro.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
