When Attleboro resident Jenna Mercier’s daughters, Lynzi Ros, 13, and Harlyn Ros, 8, left school on Thursday, March 12, 2020, they thought they’d be back the next day as usual to close out the week.
That all changed when the family, like many others, were forced into a whole new world just a day later when the state closed schools to stem the spread of coronavirus.
“When I heard the schools were closing due to COVID, at first I thought, ‘Okay, this is going to be a quick shutdown — maybe a week or two — then this will all go away,’” Mercier said.
What was supposed to be only two weeks, turned into remote learning for the remainder of the school year, and Mercier, like many other parents, was thrust into overseeing her children’s remote education, as well as her own work schedule while balancing the family’s social and safety needs.
For Mercier, 36, who works at Kwik Hang in North Attleboro and designs her schedule around her children’s school days, this unforeseen and extended transition to remote then hybrid learning posed both academic and childcare-related challenges.
“My boyfriend and I were working throughout the pandemic,” she said. “I worked days and he worked nights, and normally that worked because the kids were at school, but it was tough with the lockdown and (with) them doing remote learning and being home during his sleep time.”
When possible, Mercier said she received childcare help from her mother, Wendy Mercier, who came over to help the girls with their school work when she had the time.
“I definitely found myself way more stressed without the (traditional) school structure because that fell on (us) — the parents; obviously that wasn’t anyone’s fault, but (it was) a lot, and we (weren’t) qualified to do that,” Mercier said. “I had to wing it, and I feel like they missed out on so much.”
Now, two years later, Mercier says Lynzi and Harlyn, students at Brennan Middle School and Studley Elementary School, didn’t lose a tremendous amount of academic progress. However, not all students were as lucky and schools are now trying to account for any pandemic-caused learning gaps as well as address students’ social and emotional needs to facilitate learning.
Student achievement
According to a brief published by the Center for School and Student Progress, students’ achievement at the conclusion of the 2020-21 school year was lower compared to pre-pandemic levels, with more drastic declines seen in math than in English.
Another article published by McKinsey & Company, “COVID-19 and education: The lingering effects of unfinished learning,” found that students were, “on average, five months behind in mathematics and four months behind in reading by the end of the school year.”
For those already suffering from opportunity gaps — defined by the Economic Policy Institute as, “gaps in access to the conditions and resources that enhance learning and development, and include access to food and nutrition, housing, health insurance and care, and financial relief measures” — the impacts of the pandemic and remote learning have been more severe.
According to the EPI, the opportunity gaps most prevalent throughout the pandemic were reliable internet connection and uneven access to technology.
“The pandemic widened preexisting opportunity and achievement gaps, hitting historically disadvantaged students hardest,” an article published by McKinsey & Company revealed. “In math, students in majority Black schools ended the year with six months of unfinished learning, (and) students in low-income schools with seven.”
In addition to opportunity gaps, a number of studies have also demonstrated that younger students tended to be more largely impacted by the pandemic in regard to academics.
A brief published by the Center for School and Student Progress, for example, stated that, “(Spring 2021) achievement was lower in math and reading for all grade levels, but slightly larger differences were observed in the earliest grade levels.”
These trends between achievement and grade-level can likely be attributed to age-related differences in child development, suggested Margy Pierce, associate professor of education and education studies and department chair at Stonehill College in Easton.
“Young children are still learning social, emotional, and behavioral skills through direct interaction with peers in the classroom, and remote instruction reduced their access to these opportunities,” Pierce said. “They benefit from engagement with concrete, hands-on materials to build concepts, while older children can more readily make meaning from technology’s pictorial and abstract representations. Older students also possessed stronger computer/technology skills, on average, than younger children, which facilitated the transition to remote instruction.”
When Massachusetts offered students a return to classrooms in September 2020 with hybrid learning schedules — a 50/50 split between in-person and remote learning — or the option to remain remote, Mercier and her daughters jumped at the opportunity to return to the classroom.
“My kids didn’t have any underlying conditions and we felt comfortable that they would follow the safety precautions,” Mercier said. “They craved that in-person interaction and missed their friends dearly. I was a little nervous at first, like I’m sure most parents were — just the fear of the unknown. But, my kids’ mental health was important as well.”
During virtual learning in spring 2020, Mercier said that she and her children did the best that they could, but her daughters, like many other students, still struggled at times.
“(Our) day to day struggles were, for sure, just keeping interest in the work at a home setting. They got bored, (and) they would finish their work so quickly even though we would try to spread it out like a school day,” Mercier said.
In addition to combating her daughters’ waning interest in remote learning, Mercier also said she faced challenges when trying to help her girls with their work.
“It was really hard to help them with some class work, especially math, (because) it’s not taught the same way that we (used to) learn it,” Mercier said. “I didn’t want the show them my way and mess things up, so Google became my best friend.”
Mercier said she noticed slight declines in Lynzi and Harlyn’s grades during their time spent as remote and hybrid learners, but that her younger daughter needed a bit more help.
“Lynzi had trouble with tests, and not getting the full learning experience, while Harlyn really struggled with the remote days, so she went to the North Attleboro YMCA, where they had actual teachers that were there in a classroom setting to help kids log on and get set up for their Google meets and all of their day’s work,” Mercier said. “It was such a help with her being so young, as she was not self-sufficient like her older sister at that time.”
While Mercier said that her girls did not lose a tremendous amount of academic progress, she did see slight declines in their grades during their time spent as remote learners.
“Academically speaking, I think Harlyn was more behind for sure — (the teachers) tried but it was so hard,” Mercier said. “Both kids’ grades definitely declined, (and) I’d say a lack of interest and excitement led to the drops, especially for Lynzi.”
And, just over one year after Lynzi, Harlyn, and countless other students throughout the United States were sent home from school for social-distancing purposes, the Attleboro Public Schools once again opened their doors — COVID guidelines and protocols in place — for full-time, in-person learning in May 2021.
This was a welcome shift for Mercier’s daughters, who both yearned for the engaging, social aspect of full in-person education, she said.
“I missed being together with all my friends and actually doing hands-on activities,” Lynzi said; her younger sister, Harlyn, agreed, adding that she missed seeing her friends and teachers in-person.
According to Mercier, having been eager to get back to the classroom, her girls had no problems adjusting and their grades have since improved and returned to their pre-pandemic levels.
A struggle for some
But, this was not the case for all students, and when returning to the classroom, some struggled more than others.
Like many other school districts, Attleboro schools recently observed a decrease in overall student performance on state-required MCAS testing across multiple grade-levels.
“Our MCAS results were in line with the state results showing a decrease in overall performance as compared to the last MCAS administration in 2019. The results showed more of a gap in their knowledge in mathematics than in English Language Arts,” Attleboro Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Laurie Regan said. “As a result, we have analyzed district assessments to determine student strengths and areas for improvement and have made adjustments to instruction including small group support.”
In Norton, Superintendent Joseph Baeta noted that recent standardized testing results have provided insight towards varying impacts that remote learning may have had on students.
“Norton Public Schools utilize various standardized tests beyond just MCAS and we also use teacher assessments to make decisions about the academic performance of students,” Baeta said. “We have reviewed data that shows three different outcomes. Overall increases in ELA in certain grades but not others and decrease in outcomes in mathematics pretty much across the board. (There were) some areas where overall outcomes were stagnant as well.”
Making adjustments
However, teachers, counselors, and other student resources throughout the nation — including those in the Attleboro and surrounding school districts — have begun to implement positive adjustments in an effort to aid students academically, emotionally and socially.
In the King Philip Regional School District, where Superintendent Paul Zinni said that he and his staff have noticed that a number of students have been impacted by pandemic-related stressors, they have established a strong support system for students in need.
“Throughout the pandemic and in response to the increased social-emotional needs of our students, we have many resources available for all school community members,” Zinni said. “Our admin team, and especially our Regional Director of Wellness Dot Pearl, has been working hard to ensure that all students’ needs are being met and that they feel supported.”
In her own fifth-grade classroom at Wamsutta Middle School, Attleboro teacher Laurie McLoughlin said she is working to help any of her students who may be suffering from emotional distress.
“Within the district, educators are keeping a pulse on how students are feeling emotionally,” McLoughlin said. “(In) my own classroom, this consists of daily Social Emotional Learning journals and weekly Restorative Practice Circles, both of which provide students an opportunity to reflect on how they are feeling and share if they feel comfortable doing so.”
“In general, I think being in school has helped students regain their focus for learning by having eliminated some of the distractions that they faced while remote,” McLoughlin continued. “Being back in school full time has also given students the academic support they need. From a social standpoint, it has been nice to witness relationships and friendships grow as students spend more time together.”
Like McLoughlin, Attleboro High School English department head and teacher Kelly Reed stressed the importance of catering to students social and emotional needs in addition to their academic needs, noting how challenging the pandemic has been for students in all facets of life.
“We certainly want to give the best educational experience to kids that we can, but we have to meet them where they are,” Reed said. “I really like the idea of meeting kids social and emotional needs (so as to) figure out how to support them there — to kind of give them the support and the structure they need to access their learning. If we can focus on that stuff and get that right, then we can do good work with them, and we can get back to a space where we’re digging in and doing important, relevant, rigorous work.”
“We’re going to have to support kids in getting back to some routines and some common expectations as a community, (as) some of that has been a challenge,” she said. “(If we were) to ignore the emotional and psychological fallout of these last couple years, I think would be we would be remiss as an institution.”
With all things considered, Mercier praised both girls’ schools — and the Attleboro schools in general — for having adapted to the challenges posed by the pandemic. And since her girls’ have resumed their fully in-person education, Mercier said they are thriving, adding that she has seen teachers in the Attleboro Public Schools go above and beyond to support students.
“The teachers have been amazing,” she said. “They definitely took things slow, (they) assessed the kids (to) try see who needed help, and (they) placed them in groups where they could grow.”