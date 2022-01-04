SEEKONK -- Due to COVID-19-related staffing shortages, all town buildings, including the public safety building, will be closed for the remainder of January, town officials announced Tuesday.
Seekonk has had high numbers of coronavirus cases recently.
"Those needing to do business with town offices should contact the appropriate office by phone or email," officials said in a news release on the town website. "For high priority and emergency business with the town, in-person visits will be accommodated via appointments."
If people need to go to the police station to file a report, call 508-336-8123 and, upon arrival, an officer will speak to them outside the building.
For more information, including phone numbers and emails to contact town departments, visit www.seekonk-ma.gov.
For those concerned about tax payments or dropping off documents, a drop box is located at the front door to town hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.