TAUNTON — Coyle and Cassidy High School and a Catholic elementary school in Taunton are shutting their doors at the end of June — the result of financial woes that officials say have worsened with the coronavirus.
High school students will be consolidated with Bishop Connolly High School in Fall River, and middle school students will move to Our Lady of Lourdes in Taunton.
Fall River Diocese Bishop Edgar da Cunha made the announcement Wednesday.
“The Diocese has worked hard to maintain educational excellence, to expand our enrollment and recruitment activities, to bolster our financial aid pools, and to sustain schools that have been financially challenged,” da Cunha said. “Despite these efforts, two schools have had a significant decline in enrollment.
“In addition, the recent global pandemic of COVID-19 has not only caused great suffering for many, it has also adversely impacted the Diocese’s finances. The continued decline in enrollment coupled with the unavoidable financial reality leaves the Diocese without the resources to continue to keep Coyle and Cassidy and St. Margaret Primary operational.”
The Diocese has spent over $2 million to sustain Coyle and Cassidy over the past three years, he said.
As of June 30, both schools are slated to close and families are being provided with information on where students can enroll.
No student will face an increase in tuition regardless whether they are moving to Bishop Connolly or Our Lady of Lourdes, the Diocese said.
Coyle and Cassidy pulls students from the Greater Taunton area, including Norton and Rehoboth.
“While these changes are coming up quickly due to the dire financial impact of the pandemic, we are making every effort to minimize the burdens of these decisions and to help students and parents adjust to the new logistics and landscape as easily as possible,” da Cunha said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.