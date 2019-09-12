WRENTHAM — Fall must be around the corner as the Crackerbarrel Fair and accompanying road race are taking place this weekend.
The fair, which raises money for residents of Wrentham Developmental Center, kicks off Friday night and runs through Sunday at the center’s fairgrounds off Emerald Street, which is off Shears Street.
Hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Admission is free but there is a $3 parking donation.
The 39th annual fair will feature over 30 vendors, a variety of food booths and trucks, music and other entertainment, as well as various demonstrations, a carnival and other activities.
Fireworks are slated to light up the night starting at 9:45 p.m. Saturday.
An Elvis tribute show is scheduled for Friday night, and on Saturday the Southeastern Massachusetts Community Concert Band, oldies with the Reminisants and the Berkshire Valley Boys are on tap.
The local Showcase Dance Productions will put on their moves Sunday, followed by two bands, Three of a Kind and The Missy Maxfield Experience.
Throughout the fair, there will be hayrides pulled by an antique tractor, pony rides by Sandy Hollow Stables, and animal and reptile shows.
The local 4-H Club will be holding agricultural exhibits, including crafts by local artisans.
Sunday is bracelet day, which means one can take in all rides for $25 from noon to 6 p.m.
The popular Crackerbarrel Classic 5K road race is set for 9 a.m. Saturday.
Plaques and medals will be awarded to the top three men and women in eight divisions. Preregistration fee is $20; $25 on race day. Register online at Runreg.com.
For more information, contact race director Rich Katno at 508-384-1682 or by email at senseirichk@gmail.com.
The race is followed by a large flea market at 10 a.m.
Money raised will help cover the therapeutic needs of Developmental Center residents and provide various special events for them.
