WRENTHAM — The 41st Annual Crackerbarrel Fair is slated to kick off Friday and last through the weekend.
The fair, held on the fairgrounds of Wrentham Developmental Center off Shears Street, will run from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday, and from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
The hours for Saturday are later than usual because a parade is being held in town earlier in the day as part of the town’s 350th anniversary celebration.
There will be amusement rides, food booths and trucks, games, hay and pony rides, vendors/artists, live music and other entertainment, inflatables, animals including a 4-H exhibit, and more.
Fireworks are scheduled Saturday night, and Sunday is bracelet day where there is a discount for rides from noon to 5 p.m.
Admission to the fair is free, but a $3 parking donation is requested to support Wrentham Lions’ Club charities.
The event is held each year by the Friends of Wrentham to benefit the residents of Wrentham Developmental Center.
Money raised helps cover the therapeutic needs of the center’s residents and provides various special events for them.
The Crackerbarrel Fair was held last year but canceled the previous two years because of the pandemic.