WRENTHAM — The Crackerbarrel Fair is making a comeback after a pandemic-induced break.
The fair will be held Sept. 16 to 18 at the Wrentham Developmental Center fairgrounds on Emerald Street. It will be the 40th anniversary of the popular event.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
WRENTHAM — The Crackerbarrel Fair is making a comeback after a pandemic-induced break.
The fair will be held Sept. 16 to 18 at the Wrentham Developmental Center fairgrounds on Emerald Street. It will be the 40th anniversary of the popular event.
The family-friendly fair was canceled the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic. It raises money to benefit residents of the center.
The fair will feature many vendors including local artisans and a variety of food booths and trucks.
Music will include an Elvis tribute and there will also be a dance performance, laser light show, various demonstrations, animals rides, a petting zoo, agricultural exhibits, hayrides and a carnival, juggler, magician and face painter.
A $3 parking donation will support Wrentham Lions Club charities.
“We are excited for another fun-filled year of family entertainment,” organizers said in announcing the event.
Money raised at the fair will help cover the therapeutic needs of Developmental Center residents and provide various special events for them.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.