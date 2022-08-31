Cracker Barrel Fair
Buy Now

Kirsten Holst of Wrentham, waits for customers at her nachos booth during the Cracker Barrel Fair in Wrentham in 2018.

 Paul Connors / The Sun Chronicle/

WRENTHAM — The Crackerbarrel Fair is making a comeback after a pandemic-induced break.

The fair will be held Sept. 16 to 18 at the Wrentham Developmental Center fairgrounds on Emerald Street. It will be the 40th anniversary of the popular event.