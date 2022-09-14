Cracker Barrel Fair
From left, Mackenzie Flanagan, 13, of Plainville, Candace Gately, 13, of Norfolk, and Loralei Casper, 13, of Plainville, ride the Yoyo at the 2018 Crackerbarrel Fair in Wrentham.

 Paul Connors / The Sun Chronicle

WRENTHAM — The Crackerbarrel Fair, which took a pandemic break the past two years, returns this weekend.

This marks the 40th anniversary of the end-of-summer event held at the Wrentham Developmental Center fairgrounds on Emerald Street off Shears Street.