WRENTHAM — The Crackerbarrel Fair, which took a pandemic break the past two years, returns this weekend.
This marks the 40th anniversary of the end-of-summer event held at the Wrentham Developmental Center fairgrounds on Emerald Street off Shears Street.
The family-friendly event raises money for residents of the center.
Hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Sunday is bracelet day, which means all rides in the carnival are $35 from noon to 6 p.m.
The fair will also feature many vendors including local artisans and a variety of food booths and trucks.
There will be music every day, as well as various demonstrations, animals rides, a petting zoo, agricultural exhibits by the 4-H, hayrides with an antique tractor, a reptile show and other activities. A juggler, magician and face painter will also be on hand.
For music, Mischief Mile will hit the stage Friday night. On Saturday, Steve Demers will perform an acoustic set, there will be a Mario and Friends show, and the Mojo Rhodes Band will close from 7 to 10 p.m., when there will be a laser show.
On Sunday, the well-known area band The Reminisants will be showcased, Dave Warner will play an acoustic set, and an Elvis tribute will close the fair from 5 to 7 p.m.
A $3 parking donation will support Wrentham Lions Club charities.
Money raised at the fair will help cover the therapeutic needs of Developmental Center residents and provide various special events for them.
This year's event will not include fireworks, a popular road race and large flea market that were all staples of the fair for years.