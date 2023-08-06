NORTH ATTLEBORO — A crash between a motorcycle and motor vehicle shut down part of Route 1 Saturday afternoon.
Police were called to Washington Street near the location of Boch Toyota at around 2:30 p.m. for a motor vehicle accident.
The driver of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injures. The driver of the motor vehicle was transported to Sturdy Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.
Route 1 between Draper Avenue and tRoute 120 was closed for about four hours and a state police reconstruction team was called to assist North Attleboro Police at the scene.
No further information about the accident was available.