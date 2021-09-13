NORTON — A police officer responding to a domestic disturbance and the driver of another car were injured in a crash over the weekend.
The collision occurred about 10:20 a.m. Saturday at the Route 123 overpass to Interstate 495.
The officer and the other driver were taken to area hospitals but have since been released after treatment, Police Chief Brian Clark said Monday.
Clark said the officer was traveling east on Route 123 and the other driver was traveling onto Route 123 from the I-495 off ramp before the crash.
The officer was on his way to back up another officer already on the scene of the domestic call, which did not result in any arrests, Clark said.
The crash is under investigation by Sgt. Charles Turcotte.
The names of the drivers were not released.
