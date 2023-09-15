NORTON — A head-on collision involving a wrong-way driver tied up traffic on Interstate 495 early Friday afternoon.
The accident was reported around 1 p.m. on I-495 South about a mile south of Route 140.
No life-threatening injuries were reported, but the right and breakdown lanes were blocked, state police said.
One vehicle was traveling north on I-495 when crossed over the median and hit another vehicle in the southbound lanes.
Both vehicles sustained significant front and driver side damage.
The driver of the first vehicle had to be extricated by firefighters and was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, Fire Capt. Chris Ferreira said.
In the other vehicle, a passenger suffered minor injuries and the driver suffered minor-moderate injuries, and both were taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, Ferreira said.
