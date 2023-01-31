national grid truck

National Grid workers repair power lines.

FOXBORO -- Over 1,200 electric customers lost power for most of Tuesday after a tow truck crashed into a utility pole on Cocasset Street.

The crash occurred about 9:40 a.m. at a curve known as Porter’s Corner, between Oak Street and Montgomery Way.

