ATTLEBORO -- A Pawtucket man died at a hospital from injuries he suffered when he crashed into the rear of a tractor-trailer truck on Interstate 95 early Thursday, state police say.
The 19-year-old man died at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence despite the life-saving efforts of state troopers and Attleboro paramedics, police and fire officials said.
A 19-year-old Brockton woman, who was a passenger in his car, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with minor injuries.
Their names were not immediately released.
The crash occurred just before 3 a.m. on I-95 South just south of I-295, according to police and fire officials.
The victim was driving a 2010 Hyundai Accent when, for reasons still under investigation, he struck the rear of the tractor-trailer truck.
State police were first to arrive on the scene and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the man before Attleboro paramedics took over, Fire Chief Scott Lachance said.
The woman was taken to the hospital in a North Attleboro ambulance.
Two lanes of traffic were closed for about four hours while state police and rescue officials were at the scene. The right travel lane was open, state police said.
Investigating are troopers from the Foxboro barracks, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and state police detectives assigned to the Bristol County district attorney’s office.
