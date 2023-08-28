NORTH ATTLEBORO — A 58-year-old Foxboro man was killed and another suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on Interstate 95 North late Monday afternoon that saw both trapped in vehicles, one which was on fire.
The identity of the fatal victim was being withheld pending notifications to next of kin, state police said Monday night.
Two others, including a child, were also injured. The child was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence in an ambulance, North Attleboro Fire Chief Chris Coleman said.
The fourth victim was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro.
The crash occurred about 4:15 p.m. between the Toner Boulevard exit of I-95 and Interstate 295.
Preliminary investigation determined a 2006 Buick LaCrosse, driven by a 50-year-old man from Cranston, was traveling on I-95 south when it and a late-model SUV, a Cadillac Escalade, driven by a 61-year-old Providence man, collided, state police said.
The driver of the Cadillac subsequently lost control of his vehicle, entered the highway median, then struck a 2015 Jaguar XJ, driven by the 58-year-old Foxboro man, who was traveling in the northbound lanes, police said.
The driver of the Jaguar was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the Cadillac was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence with serious injuries, state police said.
Both vehicles sustained heavy damage.
Coleman said the Jaguar burst into flames which were doused by firefighters while rescue officials used a hydraulic power cutting tool to free the driver from the vehicle.
The driver of the SUV also had to be freed from the vehicle, and suffered life-threatening injuries, Coleman said.
The driver of the Buick initially stopped, then fled the scene in that vehicle, state police said.
State troopers took all available information on the fleeing vehicle from witnesses then broadcast it to police departments in the area.
At about 5 p.m., Attleboro Police located a Buick in their city with front-end damage and a flat tire that matched the description of the fleeing vehicle, state police said. Troopers responded and talked to a man there, and the investigation is continuing, state police said.
Coleman, who was in the area when the call came in, was the first public safety official on the scene.
“It was a hectic scene when I got there,” Coleman said.
All northbound lanes of I-95 were closed while emergency personnel assisted the victims and secured the scene. All lanes reopened shortly after 8 p.m.
State police were assisted at the scene by North Attleboro and Attleboro firefighters, and MassDOT.
The exact cause and circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation by Troop H of the Massachusetts State Police, along with troopers assigned to Troop H Detective Unit, Bristol County State Police Detective Unit, Crime Scene Services, and Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section.