Some interesting incidents took place in Attleboro and North Attleboro during Monday’s torrential rains.
A pedestrian ended up rescuing a crawfish late Monday night on a flooded Newport Avenue in Attleboro, said Aidan Pipes, who lives on nearby West Street and happened across the rescue.
“That crawfish was crossing the flooded road when a passerby that was there with me saw it and picked it up so it wouldn’t get run over,” Pipes said.
The incident took place near Conley Park, and Pipes and the rescuer were both walking because police had blocked off Newport Avenue.
Pipes snapped some pictures of the rescuer holding the creature.
Also known as crayfish, crawfish are freshwater crustaceans indirectly related to lobsters.
In North Attleboro, on Chestnut Street, a portable “Road Flooded” sign was reported floating late in the afternoon on the road.
And a homeowner on Massasoit Drive reported Monday night that their treadmill turned on by itself as their basement began flooding.
Firefighters responded to investigate.