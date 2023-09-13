CRAWFISH

Aidan Pipes submitted this photo of a crawfish after it was found trying to cross Newport Avenue in Attleboro during Monday’s storm.

Some interesting incidents took place in Attleboro and North Attleboro during Monday’s torrential rains.

A pedestrian ended up rescuing a crawfish late Monday night on a flooded Newport Avenue in Attleboro, said Aidan Pipes, who lives on nearby West Street and happened across the rescue.