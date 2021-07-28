ATTLEBORO — The divisive and bitter debate over “critical race theory” has seeped into the peaceful world of Attleboro’s public library.
The library’s most recent monthly newsletter included comments from Charles Oliver, president of the library’s board of directors, and library Director Amy Rhilinger that aimed to assure the community that all patrons are welcome at the library and all requests for books or other materials will be honored regardless of a patron’s political persuasion or anything else.
The statements did not mention critical race theory, but that was at the bottom of it all, Oliver said in an email to The Sun Chronicle Tuesday
Oliver’s and Rhilinger’s statements came after phone calls to library staffers attempted to determine if they have a political agenda and a social media post that alleged the existence of political bias, Oliver said.
Oliver said one post claimed that the library and school department were “conspiring” to have “critical race theory” taught in the schools.
“The lengthy rant encourages people to engage library staff members in conversation, with the idea of entrapping them into revealing evidence that such a conspiracy exists, using friendly tactics, recording and photographing when possible, and gathering names,” Oliver said.
He denied the specific allegation about CRT, which according to britannica.com is a “socially constructed (culturally invented) category that is used to oppress and exploit people of colour.
“Critical race theorists hold that the law and legal institutions in the United States are inherently racist insofar as they function to create and maintain social, economic, and political inequalities between whites and nonwhites, especially African Americans.”
This latest blowup over CRT comes about a month after the school committee held a meeting to listen to parents who were concerned about the potential for CRT being taught in city schools.
The subject has raised a storm of controversy in other parts of the country, including Virginia, where it is allegedly being taught.
School committee Chairman Stephen Withers Jr. and Superintendent David Sawyer both denied the subject was part of the Attleboro public school curriculum.
Oliver said the library board has never discussed CRT.
“There is no truth to the notion of a collaboration to inject CRT into local school curricula. We have no official opinion or policies relating to this subject in any way,” he said.
Rhilinger described the staff as “rattled” by attempts to show the library has a political agenda.
“In recent weeks, some patron requests were found to have ulterior motives, putting staff in a difficult position,” she said in the library’s news letter.
It has added to the stress of coronavirus concerns and disruptions caused by major interior renovations at the North Main Street facility, which has made for a difficult year, she said.
Neither Oliver nor Rhilinger were happy about the intrusion of politics into what is supposed to be the quiet, peaceful atmosphere of a public library, but they said they had to speak out to deny claims of censorship and political agendas.
“We don’t want folks talking about the library having a hidden agenda,” Rhilinger said in a phone interview. “We are neutral. We are Switzerland. Whatever you are looking for we’ll find a way to find it for you.”
Oliver said the staff has a “fear of being caught inadvertently in a trap by those seeking to further their own socio-political cause.”
He added such maneuvering has the potential to cause “personal harm.”
“We have outstanding employees who serve all people without favoritism or bias,” he said. “I resent any effort which attempts to portray these workers as pawns in some sort of conspiracy.”
Library directors in North Attleboro and Mansfield said their facilities have not had similar stressors over CRT.
“They haven’t hit us yet…and I hope it stays that way,” Mansfield’s Catherine Coyne said.
The Sun Chronicle also reached out to the Massachusetts Library Association and the American Library Association for this story, but neither responded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.