ATTLEBORO — The controversial issue of diversity education, often referred to as critical race theory, is expected to surface at Monday’s school board meeting.
There have been Facebook postings urging residents to turn out to the meeting to address the subject, which seeks to reexamine attitudes toward racism, equity and inclusion in classrooms.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at Brennan Middle School.
Attleboro Superintendent David Sawyer confirmed there have been discussions this week on how to respond to the Facebook postings.
“I have no idea how many people to expect. We are prepared if there is a large turnout,” Sawyer said.
Critical race theory has become contentious in many communities and school systems across the country, including in Rhode Island.
There have been a slew of public records requests recently to school districts about their race and gender curriculums.
Sawyer said there have been no such records requests he is aware of in the local school district — at least not yet.
The issue cropped up at this week’s school board meeting in North Attleboro.
Parent Karen Malcomson claimed that citical race theory “is teaching segregation.”
School officials had not spoken about the topic and neither the school committee nor administrators responded to Malcomson’s comments.
