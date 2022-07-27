PLAINVILLE — It’s been a long time coming for area residents dealing with truck traffic from the town’s business park off South Street (Route 1A), but Cross Street is being closed to thru traffic.
The street, which runs from South Street to High Street, is being made a dead-end with a gate.
“Signs are now in place warning drivers that the road is closed to thru traffic,” police announced on social media. “A gate has been installed, and once it is operational, will only be opened for emergency access by Police and Fire vehicles that are responding to emergencies.”
Voters at the June annual town meeting voted to accept the donation of land on Cross Street that allowed the town to close off the road to reduce truck traffic.
The small parking lot near the traffic gate will allow vehicles to turn around if necessary.
Select board members at their meeting Monday signed a deed for the property, donated by The Cubes at Plainville, a new building being built on Cross Street.
The move basically breaks down Cross Street into residential and industrial sections, select board member Jeff Johnson explained.
Residents were promised over a decade ago, when the business park was approved, that Cross Street would be closed and local officials said they felt obligated to abide by that pledge.
Truck traffic has increased and will be increasing further as the business park is seeing more buildings, including the new Thermo Fisher Scientific facility.
Director of Planning and Development Chris Yarworth and planning board members have spent a lot of time in recent years working to resolve the traffic issues with residents. It was a topic at many meetings.
“I think in general this will benefit the neighbors,” Johnson said of the Cross Street change.
Police are offering more advice to drivers.
“For those of you who travel to and from the west side of Plainville, please update your directions, and tell your friends, relatives, neighbors, contractors, delivery personnel, etc.,” police said.
All traffic coming from High Street onto Cross Street will be using Commerce Boulevard to access Route 1A.
Commerce Boulevard runs from South Street to Cross and is the main road to and from the business park.
Police are working with GPS companies to have them update their systems as well.
Police also thanked Cross Street and neighboring residents for their “prolonged patience for this project to finally be finished.”