More than 3,000 people welcomed the return of the Winter Night Festival on Saturday, as they stood shoulder to shoulder in the food court, waited their turn for the train ride, or gathered around the bonfire next to the Attleboro Arts Museum
Well before the event began at 4 p.m., a vibrant sense of community gathered momentum and scarcely subsided even as temperatures continued to drop and a brisk wind began to blow during the course of the evening.
The Winter Night Festival had returned, and that was all that mattered.
“We were very excited and very happy to have this community space again,” said Brianna “Breeze” Allaway of North Attleboro, who came with several friends to the festival. “It’s the third space where we just get to be social and check out all the cool things.”
Mary Flaherty of Attleboro, whose 5-year-old son was able to “experience nightlife before bedtime” at the festival, warmly embraced the return of the Winter Night Festival.
“I am happy to have it back,” Flaherty said. “Very much so.”
Sponsored by Bristol County Savings Bank, many of the previous attractions, such as the alpacas from Kave Rock Alpaca Farm, ice-carving sculptures outside of the Registry Building, and train rides added to the liveliness and action through the area.
Benjamin Terreault, 12, of Attleboro, was one of many children who enthusiastically hopped a ride on the train and the hayrides from E.D. Liston Landscaping, which circled the festival grounds until ten minutes before the event concluded at 8 p.m.
“It’s brought back a lot of memories,” Terreault said of this particular nostalgic attraction of the festival. “It made me feel really happy.”
For many, it was the first time attending the event, which had not been held since the month before the COVID-19 shutdown three years ago.
“It’s great to be able to walk around with the streets closed off,” remarked Zach Patten of Attleboro, socializing with Tim and Erika Thomson of Attleboro. Patten and his wife Jennifer brought their seven-month-old son Cillian while the Thomsons also brought six-month-old Oliver.
While Erika Thomson enjoyed “seeing the community come together,” both families were unanimous on another perk of the event.
“You can’t beat the price,” Zach Patten said of the lack of admission fee.
Attleboro Arts Museum executive director Mim Fawcett credited her committee members for their teamwork during the months-long preparation for the event.
“We had to do a lot of flexing to bring back attractions and accommodate new pricing structures,” said Fawcett. “But once we got past that, it was like old times.”
And the end, the results visibly spoke for themselves.
“I am so pleased,” Fawcett said. “I love seeing so many people here in the museum…(residents) are craving that communal, uplifting experience, and it really makes a difference to have something like this return.”
Throughout the evening, hundreds of festival-goers were, indeed, moving through the museum, admiring the exhibitions of “Influencer — An Exhibition of Permanent Collection Work and Contemporary Interpretations,” as well as a live art-making feature, which was titled “Creating Awareness — Artists Work To Illuminate and Support.” Additionally, luminaria bags for the 2023 Greater Attleboro Relay For Life were available for purchase within the gallery.
Even interim mayor Jay DiLisio and mayoral candidate Cathleen DeSimone were in attendance and savoring the sights and sounds of the evening.
“It’s great to have people come down,” DiLisio said. “We’re really happy and thrilled with the number of people that have come down.”
Other sponsors of the event included Bridgewater State University, Sturdy Memorial Hospital, Christopher Heights and the Rotary Club of Attleboro.