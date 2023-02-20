More than 3,000 people welcomed the return of the Winter Night Festival on Saturday, as they stood shoulder to shoulder in the food court, waited their turn for the train ride, or gathered around the bonfire next to the Attleboro Arts Museum

Well before the event began at 4 p.m., a vibrant sense of community gathered momentum and scarcely subsided even as temperatures continued to drop and a brisk wind began to blow during the course of the evening.