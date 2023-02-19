winter fest 2023 7
Jeff Hayward of Brilliant Ice Sculptors creates an eagle ice sculpture for the Winter Night Festival on Saturday.

 photos by Dave DeMelia / For The Sun Chronicle

ATTLEBORO -- More than 3,000 people welcomed the return of the Winter Night Festival on Saturday as they stood shoulder-to-shoulder in the food court, waited their turn for the train ride, or gathered around the bonfire next to the arts museum.

Well before the event began at 4 p.m., a vibrant sense of community gathered momentum and scarcely subsided even as temperatures continued to drop and a brisk wind began to blow during the course of the evening.