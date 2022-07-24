NORTH ATTLEBORO — Despite the ongoing heatwave, the 41st annual North Attleboro Firefighters Kids Day enjoyed one of its best years, an organizer said Sunday.
With temperatures soaring close to the three-digit mark, the heat did keep some people away during the daytime hours over the 4-day event, firefighter and festival spokesperson Scott Langille said.
However, as the late afternoon waned into early evening, that was when the crowds filled the fairgrounds at the town’s middle and high school campus, so much so that Langille said the lines for the food booths were so long they could not be shut down at 9:15 p.m., just before the fireworks show. Fireworks were held both Friday and Saturday this year.
The heat notwithstanding, returning events at Kids Day such as the craft fair, wrestling, and the Touch-A-Truck went on as scheduled on Sunday.
Saturday’s temperatures, however, proved to be too much for some people at the festival.
Langille reported five heat exhaustion incidents on that day, but fortunately, the festival-goers were treated on-scene by EMTs and released a few minutes later.
On Sunday, patrons’ attire consisted of hats, sunglasses and sunscreen, with bottled water literally at hand.
The Touch-A-Truck portion of the festival greeted the patrons at the middle school entrance with a new addition: a rollover demonstration vehicle that showed the importance of wearing seat belts, much to the amazement of children and adults alike. This particular vehicle, which spun several times as it would in an accident, was manufactured by Ray’s Body Shop in Little Falls, Minn.
Other Massachusetts State Trooper vehicles, including motorcycles and cruisers, as well as various construction vehicles from local businesses, also awed the curious children.
Foxboro resident Ashley Cronin’s 3-year-old son Eddie was one of the youngsters fascinated by the state police motorcycles, and hardly mindful of the mid-90s temperatures.
“He’s unfazed by (the heat),” Cronin said.
Still, Cronin chose to limit her time at the festival to an hour due to the heat, as did the Belisle family of North Attleboro.
“We stayed an hour at the fair, went home, cooled down, fed the kids and came back,” Jay Belisle said, describing the game plan for his wife Jen and their three sons, 6-year-old Jacob, 4-year-old Matthew and 2-year-old Caleb.
Craig and Alyson Wilcox, also of North Attleboro, had their two daughters outfitted in hats and sunglasses and a plentiful layer of sunblock — as well as what Craig Wilcox described as “four giant water bottles” in his backpack.
“We’re staying in the shade and coming early, but we still wanted to come out and enjoy the fair,” Alyson Wilcox said.
Within the fairground perimeter, a Cool Draft machine greeted patrons walking up from the athletic field with a pleasant spray of water from a rotating fan. Foot traffic was hardly languid as patrons squealed in excitement from the rides, munched fried dough and sipped lemonade, and tried their hand at the various carnival games.
Frank Pawluczonek of North Attleboro held his 4-year-old daughter Dylan’s three small toy prizes and bag of cotton candy as she happily bounced around on the bungee cord at the Power Jump.
While Pawluczonek was grateful for the Cool Draft’s relief, his strategy to beat the heat while having fun was to “come quick and leave and eat lots of ice cream.”
But the afternoon had barely begun for one family.
When 11-year-old Jacob Sjostedt was asked by his mother Katelyn of Attleboro how long he and his sister Kaylee, 9, wanted to stay at the festival, Jacob’s immediate response was, “Stay here until 5 (p.m.).”
Balancing her 1-year-old son Julian in her arms, Katelyn Sjostedt said she and her family were “hydrating a lot,” and were armed with “plenty of sunblock.”
“We’re planning on the whole day,” she said.
Langille’s early estimates for the festival’s proceeds, which benefit local charities and causes, at between $60,000 and $70,000.
“We’ve had a very successful year,” he said.