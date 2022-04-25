ATTLEBORO — Cuddy Court will host its second major event on Thursday.
The event is sponsored by the mayor’s office and Illuminate creative + theatrical arts co and will feature food trucks, children’s theater, crafts, games, a puppet theater and music.
It will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Cuddy Court is located behind the city parking garage on Sanford Street and runs from Bank Street to North Main Street.
What was once a drab and dark back alley was transformed into a performance venue last year.
It was dedicated in September to the memory of Thomas H. Cuddy Jr., who was heralded as a pillar of the community.
The venue features benches, lighting, plants, new pavement and paintings of fictional children’s book characters by Jess Tracey.
The first major event was a free concert by singer and songwriter Kelce on Sept. 30 of last year.