ATTLEBORO — Cuddy Court in the downtown will host a holiday bazaar on Thursday and again on Dec. 16.
The bazaar, which was postponed by bad weather from its original date of Nov. 30, will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. both days.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
ATTLEBORO — Cuddy Court in the downtown will host a holiday bazaar on Thursday and again on Dec. 16.
The bazaar, which was postponed by bad weather from its original date of Nov. 30, will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. both days.
Local vendors will have a variety of gift items on sale.
The event is sponsored by the city of Attleboro.
Cuddy Court is a former a dark back alley behind the city parking garage on Sanford Street between Bank and North Main streets.
It was renovated and dedicated last September to the memory of Thomas H. Cuddy Jr., who was heralded as a pillar of the community.
It now features benches, lighting, plants, restored pavement and paintings of fictional children’s book characters.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.