REHOBOTH -- Police have identified the individuals involved with the vandalism to athletic fields at Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School over the weekend.
Reviewing surveillance footage, Dighton police and Detective Ryan Richards observed a white Range Rover in the area of the fields about 9:30 p.m. Saturday night, and Wednesday released photos, asking for the public's help finding the culprits.
The individuals responsible for the incident were identified Wednesday, and have been in contact with the Dighton Police Department and Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School administrators, police said Thursday.
At the request of high school school officials, police have turned the matter over to school district officials.
"We would like to thank all of our community members for their assistance during the investigation," Police Chief Robert MacDonald said. "Through their diligent efforts, we were able to identify the vehicle suspected to be involved in this incident which resulted in the responsible parties coming forward."
Dighton Police Sunday morning received a report of damage done to the high school softball field and junior varsity baseball field, which also serves as the school's football practice field.
It appeared a vehicle had driven “donuts” on the fields, causing deep ruts in the grass sometime Saturday, police said.
The high school is located in Dighton but not far from Rehoboth.
