CUMBERLAND -- A 27-year-old local man arrested last year in what authorities believe is the largest known methamphetamine bust in the country with the seizure of $4.6 million in pills was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison Thursday.
Dylan Rodas will also be on probation for five years when he gets out of prison and was fined $5,000 under the terms of the sentence imposed by Chief Judge John J. McConnell Jr. in U.S. District Court in Providence, according to the Rhode Island U.S. attorney’s office.
Rodas has been in federal custody since he was arrested on March 28, 2022 by agents of the federal Drug Enforcement Agency and members of the Rhode Island DEA Drug Task Force.
He was under surveillance after he made a drug transaction with a witness cooperating with authorities earlier in the month, according to U.S. attorney’s office.
Authorities executed search warrants for his pickup truck, his home on Rhode Island Avenue, a stash house in Pawtucket and his parents' home on Route 114, according to court records.
Rodas cooperated with authorities and led them to a room he kept locked in his parents' basement. There, agents found at least 27 gallon bags containing about 665,728 methamphetamine-laced counterfeit Adderall pills weighing about 660 pounds, according to authorities and court records.
Authorities also found about 11 kilograms of methamphetamine powder, fake Oxycodone fentanyl-laced pills, two motorized pill presses, 250 grams of cocaine and $15,000 cash.
In addition to the drugs and cash, authorities found seven handguns, including two so-called ghost guns with no serial numbers.
“This is believed to be the largest seizure of counterfeit Adderall pills and among the largest single methamphetamine seizures by DEA’s New England Field Division,” according to a spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office.
Rodas pleaded guilty in September to possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.
The case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program combining all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.
