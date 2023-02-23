U.S. District Court Providence
U.S. District Court in Providence

CUMBERLAND -- A 27-year-old local man arrested last year in what authorities believe is the largest known methamphetamine bust in the country with the seizure of $4.6 million in pills was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison Thursday.

Dylan Rodas will also be on probation for five years when he gets out of prison and was fined $5,000 under the terms of the sentence imposed by Chief Judge John J. McConnell Jr. in U.S. District Court in Providence, according to the Rhode Island U.S. attorney’s office.

