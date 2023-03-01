U.S. District Court Providence
Buy Now

U.S. District Court in Providence

 staff file photo

PROVIDENCE -- A Cumberland man was sentenced to nearly three years in federal prison Wednesday for downloading images and videos of child pornography from the internet.

Patrick K. Newton, 27, was also sentenced in U.S. District Court in Providence to five years of probation after he gets out of prison, according to the Rhode Island U.S. attorney’s office.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.