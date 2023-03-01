PROVIDENCE -- A Cumberland man was sentenced to nearly three years in federal prison Wednesday for downloading images and videos of child pornography from the internet.
Patrick K. Newton, 27, was also sentenced in U.S. District Court in Providence to five years of probation after he gets out of prison, according to the Rhode Island U.S. attorney’s office.
Newton pleaded guilty in October to possession of child pornography after admitting to downloading images and videos of prepubescent children, according to prosecutors.
He was arrested last March after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provided U.S. Homeland Security Investigations with information that they obtained from a Canadian-based online messaging and chat service that Newton used to view child pornography.
Newton is a Connecticut native who moved to Rhode Island as a youngster and later worked at the Haunted Hill Corn Maze in Cumberland while in high school to raise money for the town’s recreation department, according to documents filed in court.
