A Cumberland man is suspected in a spree of break-ins in several Massachusetts communities, including Attleboro and Seekonk, authorities said Monday.
David Dunham, 49, is charged with break-ins on Sept. 26 at Railway Café and Sav-On Gas, both on Route 6 in Somerset, police said.
Video surveillance obtained from the scene and from houses and businesses nearby allegedly show Dunham casing the area in a pickup truck prior to the break-ins, Somerset Police Chief Todd Costa said in a press release.
Through their investigation, Somerset detectives James Cardella and Donald Cormier determined that the same suspect was responsible for other break-ins in Seekonk, Attleboro, Swansea and Smithfield, R.I., Costa said.
In Attleboro, Deputy Police Chief Timothy Cook Jr. said Dunham was identified as a suspect in a break-in at Canaan Fuels, a gas station and convenience store at 947 Newport Ave. Police are seeking a warrant charging him with the crime, Cook said.
In the Somerset break-ins, the suspect gained entry by smashing windows and targeting the cash registers, according to Costa.
He was identified as a suspect through the help of partner law enforcement agencies and with the help of the Rhode Island Fusion Center and police in Cranston and Pawtucket, Costa said.
Somerset detectives subsequently located the vehicle allegedly used by Dunham during the break-ins at a house in Woonsocket, the chiefsaid.
Police say they obtained a search warrant for the pickup and seized several clothing items allegedly used by during the crimes spree.
Somerset police have charged Dunham with two counts each of breaking and entering, larceny from a building and malicious destruction and one count of being a common and notorious thief.
He is being held in custody in Rhode Island on an unrelated matter.
