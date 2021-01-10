NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Beginning Monday, work near the bridge over Abbot Run will close Cushman Road for part of the day through Thursday.
A contractor for the town will be performing boring work on at the bridge for a design project, the town announced.
The road will be closed to most vehicle traffic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
The town has notified the contractor that trash trucks and school buses need to be able to get through for drop-offs and pick-ups, but due to the narrow roadway it will be closed to all other traffic.
Cushman Avenue runs between Cumberland Avenue and Mendon Road near the Adamsdale section of town.
