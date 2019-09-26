MANSFIELD — As Barry Topping watched firefighters pour thousands of gallons of water on his neighborhood gas station and auto repair facility, he couldn’t help but lament how much it will be missed.
For the past five years, Topping has lived on the corner opposite Cannan Fuels Full-Service Gas Station & Auto Repair at Route 106 and Hope Street. He said Wednesday afternoon’s explosion and fire, which destroyed the local landmark, was “pretty spectacular,” but pretty sad.
An employee was seriously injured in the incident.
Topper said the owner and employees “are nice people. They do all of my repair work.” He said a lot of residents of town get their cars fixed by the mechanics at the facility.
As Mansfield and Foxboro firefighters continued to pull the facade of the building apart Thursday, looking for hot spots, many local residents came to see the damage as word of the fire filtered throughout town.
One woman, who didn’t want to be identified, brought her college-aged son with her to the scene.
She said she visits the station weekly to get gas and that the staff is very friendly, always greeting everyone by name and cleaning windshields.
She also recalled a story where her daughter, who goes to college in the Worcester area, was hearing a strange noise in her car and brought it to Mike, the station’s owner, to be checked out. He took the auto for a test drive and assured the concerned mother and daughter the car was fine and safe to take back to college.
The woman said she could go to the less expensive self-service stations, but she would have missed out on the friendship of the gas station’s staff.
She spotted the owner while he was gathering with the station’s employees in the fire’s aftermath. She called him over and the two hugged and exchanged a few words.
Andrew Triantafilopus, 18, a Mansfield resident and student of fire science at Bristol Community College, came to see the firefighting operations Thursday. He is also a customer of the station.
He described it as “old school,” where the staff is always friendly and washes windows with each fill-up.
“They are really nice,” he said.
Three GoFundMe pages have been set up to help the worker who was hospitalized after the explosion and fire, Ron Stanovitch, as well as the owner and employees of the station.
The GoFundMe to help Stanovitch and his family is: https://www.gofundme.com/f/ron-stanovitch-and-his-family .
You can learn more about the GoFundMe created to help all employees here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/cannan-fuels-gas-amp-auto-repair .
To learn more about the GoFundMe created to help the owner of Cannan Fuels, go to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/canaan-fuels.
