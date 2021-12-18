ATTLEBORO — There will be something missing when subscribers open their print edition of The Sun Chronicle starting in January.
The Weekend Edition will still have its regular coverage of area news and sports along with its weekly TV listings and comic pages, along with an array of advertising supplements.
What readers won’t find are the regular ad flyers from CVS. The Woonsocket-based health care and pharmacy company is switching to online advertising as of the New Year.
Sun Chronicle Executive Editor Craig Borges called the decision “most unfortunate” and said he hopes the company reconsiders.
CVS’s public relations office said it could not provide a spokesman to comment on the new ad strategy. But the company, in an email, said that its customers “were more digitally engaged than ever.”
“Starting the first week in January 2022, our Weekly Ad, which features hundreds of great deals, will be available primarily online at CVS.com/weeklyad and in the CVS App,” the company said.
CVS is not going completely digital, however.
“While we are cutting back on our printed weekly circular ads in newspapers, customers who prefer a printed copy can still find our top deals in an abridged format at neighborhood CVS Pharmacy locations, along with the option to scan a QR code for direct access to full weekly deals digitally,” CVS said.
A single-sheet flyer for CVS will appear in Saturday’s Sun Chronicle and in the following week’s Christmas Eve Edition as well, according to advertising representatives at the paper. That insert will include the announcement that future flyers will be digital.
Customers with questions may call 1-800-SHOPCVS, the CVS statement said.
Borges noted CVS and The Sun Chronicle have had a long relationship and the newspaper was proud to offer the circulars every week.
“CVS has always played a big role in helping to better people’s lives in the Attleboro-area community through not only its pharmacy, but donations to local community events,” Borges said.
But he questioned the wisdom of the new strategy.
“By pulling the printed circular, CVS is ignoring a large portion of the area’s population, the elderly,” he said. “Many of our senior citizens do not have access to computers and many readers, simply out of preference, prefer to receive the information in the current format. We hope CVS reconsiders.”
Borges did not say what the loss of the flyers would mean to the newspaper’s bottom line.
CVS’ corporate parent, CVS Health, which runs about 10,000 retail locations, is planning to close several hundred stores in the next three years as it adjusts to population shifts and customer needs.
CVS Health recently announced it is launching a plan to use telemedicine, new clinics and teams of doctors, nurses and pharmacists to push deeper into managing customer health.
Last week the company also said that it will increase its annual dividend by 10% to $2.20 from $2 starting in February. The company also has approved a $10 billion share repurchase program and said it was the first time CVS Health has made either move in about four years.
CVS Health expects adjusted earnings of $8.10 to $8.30 per share next year on $304 billion to $309 billion in total revenue.
Analysts expect, on average, earnings of $8.24 per share on $301.2 billion in sales for 2022, according to FactSet.
(Information from The Associated Press was used in this story.)
