In order to combat opioid robberies and prevent the diversion of medications, the parent company of CVS has installed time-delay safes in all of its Massachusetts stores and new medication disposal units in 50 stores.
CVS Health announced the expansion of two initiatives Thursday for its pharmacies, including those inside Target stores.
The safes aim to prevent pharmacy robberies and the thefts of controlled substance medications, including opioid medications such as oxycodone and hydrocodone, by electronically delaying the time it takes for employees to open them, the company said.
In addition, 50 new safe medication disposal units have been placed in select stores for customers to dispose of unwanted medications.
They include the CVS stores on Newman Avenue in Seekonk, North Main Street in Attleboro, Route 1 in South Attleboro, West Main Street in Norton, Central Street in Foxboro and Messenger Street in Plainville.
The new units add to over 100 secure disposal kiosks previously installed in CVS stores and another 43 units previously donated to law enforcement agencies. CVS Pharmacy plans to install an additional six units in stores by the end of the year.
The company first installed time-delay safe technology in 2015 in pharmacies in Indianapolis, a city experiencing a high volume of pharmacy robberies at the time. The move resulted in a 70 percent decline in pharmacy robberies where time-delay safes were installed, the company said.
Since then, the company has installed time-delay safes in 4,760 stores in 15 states and the District of Columbia, which it says resulted in a 50 percent decline in robberies in those communities.
All stores have installed visible signage warning that time-delay safes are in use to prevent on-demand access to controlled substance narcotics.
The safe medication disposal units are located in the pharmacy area of the stores and are similar to a postal box. They allow customers to drop off unused prescriptions in a container or in sealed plastic bags if liquids or multiple medications are included.
