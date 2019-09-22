FOXBORO -- More than 1,000 bicycle riders gathered for the 29th annual Rodman Ride For Kids on Saturday as the memory of the late Don Rodman, the event's founder, was felt in the hearts and minds of the cyclists and event coordinators.
Rodman, who died at the end of August after a period of declining health, was fondly remembered as a philanthropist by many people, including Wes Cotter of Worcester, who was volunteering at the event.
“He was an extraordinary philanthropist and entreupeneur, and an all-around great guy,” Cotter said. “It'll be different not having him around.”
The Rodman Ride, a non-competitive cycling fundraising tour which benefits over 40 youth-focused social service organizations in the state, started with just 21 riders who raised $6,000 in the first year.
Since the third year of the event, when Rodman became involved, the Rodman Ride has raised $143 million, with Saturday's goal being $4 million.
Before the race began behind the Lafayette House, race starter Ed Kelley told the riders that while the program called for a moment of silence for Rodman, they would forgo that aspect because “it just wasn't who (Rodman) was.”
“He would just say, 'Get up and ride,'” Kelley told the bicyclists, before leading them in a chant of “Here we go, Don!” before they headed out on the tour.
Kelley is the CEO of the Robert F. Kennedy Children's Action Corps, which was the first agency involved with the Rodman Ride. He spoke of Rodman as being “the most gentle-spirited, no-nonsense man” he had ever known in his life.
“What I love the most (about the Rodman Ride) is how Don brought all these organizations together,” Kelley said. “It really has become a ride family.”
Two of the riders were a father-son team, Attleboro residents Barry Veronesi and 14-year-old Riley, who had been participating in the race since he was nine.
Veronesi rode for the Catholic Charities Archdiocese of Boston, where he is a controller.
“There's so many people coming together from so many great organizations,” Veronesi said, who also remembered Rodman as “a giver.”
Veronesi also appreciated the volunteers who were out on the route, cheering the cyclists on through the 25- and 50-mile sections of the tour. This year was the first time the well-known “Century Ride,” consisting of 100 miles, was not on the route, due to the bicyclists' interest focusing on the shorter rides, according to race executive director Amy Rossman.
One race participant and direct beneficiary of one of the programs benefited by the ride was Jose Ortiz, 19, of Cambridge, who is involved with the DREAM mentoring program in Boston. Ortiz rode with Ashleigh Inglis, 26, of Boston, whom he was worked with at DREAM since they were 11 and 18 years-old, respectively.
It was the third and second year of participation for Inglis and Ortiz, both of whom called the Rodman Ride “fun” and a great way to give back to the youth community.
“They're diverse,” Ortiz said of DREAM. “They push you to excel, and they mentor you in respect, common courtesy and creativity, and they teach you that if you want something, to go get it.”
The commitment to the work of one of the charities benefited by the Rodman Ride, as well as the ride itself, was important to Amy Rossman.
“It means a lot to see all these people here,” Rossman said. “They really are committed to the ride."
