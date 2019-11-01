REHOBOTH — A joint meeting for Rehoboth and Dighton residents was scheduled for Saturday to try to resolve the ongoing regional school district budget saga, but it was abruptly canceled.
“The school committee and administration made the decision after discussions with our attorney” and the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, school committee Chairwoman Katherine Cooper said in an email sent to The Sun Chronicle Friday night.
Cooper said more information will be available at the Nov. 12 school committee meeting.
“The school committee did everything they could to hold this meeting and allow debate. We apologize for the inconvenience,” school administrators said in another emailed statement that was also posted on the district’s website.
Most of the 507 Rehoboth residents who turned out for last Tuesday’s special town meeting voted against adding $330,405 more to the school budget, which prompted the district-wide, or “tent,” meeting to be set for Saturday. Nov. 2.
The meeting was going to be held at the high school and turnout was expected to be so heavy plans were made to begin check-in of voters 1 1/2 hours before the 1 p.m. session. The meeting was planned for the auditorium but the gym was going to be ready to accommodate any overflow, with video and audio pumped in. Shuttle buses were even going to be used to transport residents from the elementary and middle schools.
Despite three town meetings — the annual town meeting, a special town meeting in July and Tuesday night’s session, Rehoboth has been unable to approve a regional school budget.
The district, under state Department of Education guidance, has been operating under a temporary budget based on last year’s spending and some state-supported increases.
That step avoided canceling school sports and other extracurricular activities and led to the restoration of four administrative positions.
Rehoboth’s assessment from the school district comes in at $19.36 million, while Dighton’s runs $10.54 million, with state aid kicking in the remainder of the $45 million school budget for the fiscal year that started July 1.
