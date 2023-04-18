John Masciarelli, who died Saturday after the driver's ed vehicle he was a passenger in crashed at Mansfield High School, is being remembered fondly in his roles as a former teacher and coach in the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional schools.
Masciarelli, 80, a Dighton resident, was a retired physical education teacher at Dighton Middle School and a Dighton-Rehoboth football coach, who after retiring taught driver's education. He was observing a driver's ed test Saturday as a passenger in the vehicle.
Many have been sharing stories on social media of being a student in his class, playing on his teams, and taking driving lessons from him.
A cross that reads "RIP Mash," referring to students' nickname for Masciarelli, has been placed on East Street near the accident scene.
“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of John Masciarelli," D-R Superintendent Bill Runey said in a statement. "He was highly respected and revered by his students and colleagues alike for his passion, dedication, and commitment to the education and development of young people.
"It is with a heavy heart that we bid farewell to such a remarkable individual who left an indelible mark on the lives of countless students who were fortunate enough to cross his path. John’s unwavering enthusiasm for teaching and coaching will always be remembered and cherished," Runey said.
“It is especially poignant that he passed away while doing what he loved best -- working with young people. He has left a legacy that will inspire and guide future generations of students and educators in the Dighton Rehoboth Regional School District," Runey added. "On behalf of the entire DR community, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, former colleagues, and students. I hope they may be able to find comfort and solace in the memories of his exceptional life and the positive impact he had on so many people."
The Town of Dighton posted a comment on its Facebook page.
"Our deepest thoughts and prayers go out to the Masciarelli family. Mr. Masciarelli was a beloved part of our community. May his memory, example, and service always be a blessing."
Masciarelli was a rear passenger in a driver's education car involved in the accident Saturday morning and suffered a medical episode, authorities said.
He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton where he was pronounced dead about an hour later, police and the Bristol County District Attorney's office said.
The juvenile driver of the Teachers Driving Academy car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries as was a front seat passenger, a road test agent for the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles.
The driver of the other vehicle, a Ford Explorer, was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital, Attleboro, with minor injuries.
The juvenile was cited for failing to yield to oncoming traffic, police said.
There is a Teachers Driving Academy location in Mansfield at Qualters Middle School across from the high school.
Mansfield Police and State Police have been investigating the accident.