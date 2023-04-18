RIP Mash Cross
A cross was placed at the accident scene in front of Mansfield High School after John Masciarelli, 80, a former  Dighton-Rehoboth school teacher and football coach died in a car accident Saturday. "Mash" was a nickname that students gave him.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

John Masciarelli, who died Saturday after the driver's ed vehicle he was a passenger in crashed at Mansfield High School, is being remembered fondly in his roles as a former teacher and coach in the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional schools.

Masciarelli, 80, a Dighton resident, was a retired physical education teacher at Dighton Middle School and a Dighton-Rehoboth football coach, who after retiring taught driver's education. He was observing a driver's ed test Saturday as a passenger in the vehicle.