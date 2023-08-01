REHOBOTH — Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School not only has a new principal, it also is getting two new assistant principals with Attleboro connections.
Arnold Chamanlal and Dustin Demers have been appointed to the assistant principal roles, Superintendent Bill Runey and Principal Jacqueline Ash have announced.
Chamanlal comes to D-R from Brennan Middle School in Attleboro where he had been assistant principal and worked with D-R Assistant Superintendent Frederick Souza. Runey was formerly the principal at Attleboro High School, a post he served in for a decade before taking the D-R school system superintendent’s job about a year ago.
Chamanlal has “rich school administrative experience” at both the high school and middle school levels, D-R officials said.
Demers has been senior director of admissions and facilities at Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro where he graduated in 2001.
Runey was principal at Feehan before becoming principal at Attleboro High School.
In addition to his duties at Feehan, Demers also served as a dean of students at the high school level and was a principal at Blessed Sacrament School in Walpole.
“Having two experienced educators from highly-respected schools want to come join our work in DR is a testament to the rising tide of momentum at our high school,” Runey said.
“I am thrilled that Mr. Chamanlal and Mr. Demers are joining the DRRHS family,” Ash said. “They will support our students as we work together to achieve their academic and career goals in a caring and responsive school environment.”
The new assistant principals start in mid-August.
Ash, who had been an administrator in the Pawtucket school system, was appointed high school principal in June.
Ash, who most recently was principal of Shea High School in Pawtucket, replaced Gail DeCecco, who in May submitted her resignation after just one year on the job.