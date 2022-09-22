dighton-rehoboth high school building file photo

Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School.

 Sun Chronicle file photo/

REHOBOTH -- The towns of Rehoboth and Dighton have paid for the operation of the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District for decades, and now school officials want to repay that.

New Superintendent Bill Runey has launched a community service program where students are being urged to pitch in and help the towns.