REHOBOTH -- The towns of Rehoboth and Dighton have paid for the operation of the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District for decades, and now school officials want to repay that.
New Superintendent Bill Runey has launched a community service program where students are being urged to pitch in and help the towns.
"We Are DRiven to Serve," a take-off of the "We Are DR" motto Runey has initiated, aims to bring that mindset out into both communities.
“These two towns have supported our students and staff financially for so many years that it is time for us to pay it forward and give back to our residents,” Runey said. "Community service is a win/win situation. Our students will benefit just as much as the people who are the recipients of their service. The world needs more kindness, and it’s a great life lesson for students of any age.”
Clubs, teams, and other student organizations will be recognized for their service to the residents of either Dighton or Rehoboth.
“Depending on the age group, there are many creative ways to serve those in need in our community," Runey said.
Elementary students might choose to make holiday cards for local senior centers.
"This is something I'm trying to start to get students at a young age to understand how valuable community service is," Runey said.
Middle school students could arrange a food drive to benefit the Rehoboth Food Pantry. High school students might volunteer for a beautification project in town. And a sports team might host a clinic for a youth league.
"The possibilities are endless, and the payoff is priceless,” Runey said. "Community members will benefit but our students will learn some invaluable lessons of the importance of giving back."
Over the summer "our kids were involved in a lot of community service projects," Runey said. "I think this will be even more of an incentive for others. I would like to see everyone of our clubs and teams have some sort of project they could be proud of."
Runey was principal of Attleboro High School for 10 years until coming to D-R.
"Community service was a huge part of the culture at Attleboro High School," Runey said. "Community service has always been something that has been really important to me and my family. All three of my children were heavily involved at their high school with community service."
Throughout the year, the groups who demonstrate a high level of commitment to service will be recognized as the Community Service Champions and will be presented with the “DR 10 Pounds of Gold” championship belt.
Runey acknowledged he is a wrestling fan.
"I've already received a lot of positive feedback. People are very excited about it," Runey said of the community service program. "I'm looking forward to presenting the first group to be recognized."