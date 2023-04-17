Dighton Rehoboth Regional High School

The main entrance to Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School.

DIGHTON — Dighton-Rehoboth Regional was among seven high schools in the state to be chosen to participate in a MassDOT Safety contest.

The schools will produce a public service announcement for young drivers about the importance of safety. The winning school will also be awarded $3,000.

