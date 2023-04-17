DIGHTON — Dighton-Rehoboth Regional was among seven high schools in the state to be chosen to participate in a MassDOT Safety contest.
The schools will produce a public service announcement for young drivers about the importance of safety. The winning school will also be awarded $3,000.
The PSA will be broadcast in May online and on TV stations across the state.
The winning school will work with CTP, a Boston advertising agency, to produce the PSA.
Besides D-R, other finalists include Agawam, Gloucester, Minuteman (Lexington), Northbridge, Plymouth North and Westfield high schools.
The program, called “Look Both Ways,” aims to eliminate road-related fatalities and serious injuries, connecting high schools and colleges with the program’s “React Challenge.”
The mobile interactive virtual reality station tests students’ safe driving ability when faced with distractions behind the wheel.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.