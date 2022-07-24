REHOBOTH — The proposed withdrawal by Rehoboth of its elementary and middle schools from the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District and school safety are the key topics of a special regional school committee meeting Tuesday.
The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium, with the deregionalization and security issues slated for 6:45 p.m.
There will be a presentation regarding the K-8 departure efforts in Rehoboth.
Town residents will be deciding at a special town meeting Aug. 6 whether to pull the local elementary and middle schools from the regional school system.
A K-8 Withdrawal Study Committee this past year has looked into whether it would be in Rehoboth’s best interest to separate kindergarten through grade 8 from the district shared with Dighton.
Rehoboth officials for years have battled with regional school officials over different matters, principally involving finances, and lawsuits have been filed.
Local control of town schools, Palmer River Elementary School and Beckwith Middle School, has been advocated by various officials and residents.
School officials don’t want to see a breakup and question the financial and educational impact of a withdrawal.
The regional school committee is also slated to talk about safety and security at the schools, including physical, emotional, and social well-being, officials said.
“Safety and a sense of belonging are all aspects of our ‘We Are DR’ initiative,” new Superintendent Bill Runey said. “Supporting our students, staff, and families is one of my most important duties. I’m grateful that our school committee has made this a priority.”
School committee Chair Chris Andrade added: “We are pleased to share that law enforcement from both towns plan to be present for this important discussion.”
Runey and Andrade will update the community on progress that is underway and share an overview of their vision going forward.