beckwith ms

Beckwith Middle School in Rehoboth.

 File photo

REHOBOTH — The proposed withdrawal by Rehoboth of its elementary and middle schools from the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District and school safety are the key topics of a special regional school committee meeting Tuesday.

The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium, with the deregionalization and security issues slated for 6:45 p.m.