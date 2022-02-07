REHOBOTH -- The three finalists for Dighton-Rehoboth superintendent are being interviewed by the school committee this week, starting Monday night.
Parents and community members have the opportunity to meet the finalists before each interview.
The interviews are scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday in the high school library/media center, and public Meet the Candidate sessions will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. in the school cafeteria.
The schedule is:
Monday: Craig Levis, superintendent in Coventry, R.I. since 2016. Previously was an assistant superintendent there.
Wednesday: Andrea Schwamb, assistant superintendent in Wareham since 2014.
Thursday: Bill Runey, principal of Attleboro High School for the past 10 years and before that principal at Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro for about six years.
A screening committee made up of parents, teachers, students, administrators and school board members selected the finalists from a pool of applicants.
After the interviews, there will be extensive reference checks and a school committee visit to the candidates’ school districts.
Anthony Azar, who became superintendent in 2014, is retiring.