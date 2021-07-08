REHOBOTH -- A Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School Committee member says she has received "positive and negative" feedback to her social media posts against mandating students, teachers and staff to be vaccinated for COVID-19 -- even comparing the practice to the Holocaust.
"When you explain things in that extreme, it does get people's attention to kind of say, 'OK, maybe our freedoms are being taken away right now,'" said Katie Ferreira-Aubin, a Rehoboth resident who was elected to the school board in April.
"So, sometimes you do have to use extremes to get attention. But I stand by it," Ferreira-Aubin told WJAR-TV in Providence.
"If there is a mandated vaccine policy for public schools, now on the school committee, I will be very vocal," she said. "I know me and couple other members will be very vocal that we do not want this. I think it comes down to the parent's choice, not the school district's choice."
There is no COVID-19 vaccine requirement to attend public schools in Massachusetts, but pediatricians encourage the vaccine for all children who are eligible, which currently is 12 and older.
The school board member has also opposed mask wearing in local schools for the upcoming school year.
Whether students and staff will be required to wear masks in the fall is still being decided.
"I have gotten a lot of feedback both positive and negative," Ferreira-Aubin told The Sun Chronicle.
Ferreira-Aubin pulled her daughter out of Dighton-Rehoboth schools this past school year because the district had a hybrid schedule. A private school her daughter attended had five-day-a-week in-classroom learning.
Ferreira-Aubin was elected to the school committee in the April 6 annual town election, coming in second among three candidates for two available three-year seats. She received 1,132 votes.
Ferreira-Aubin and Victoria Silvia, who received 1,208 votes, won out over Christopher Hoskins, who got 743 votes.
The victors replaced George Solas Sr., who won a seat on the board of selectmen, and Kathy Cooper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.