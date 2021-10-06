REHOBOTH — The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District and its school committee are countersuing the town of Rehoboth.
Rehoboth, through its board of selectmen, filed a civil suit in September against the school district and school board over financial matters.
In the latest in a series of intense disputes between the parties, New Bedford Attorney Scott Lang Tuesday filed a response and counterclaims in on behalf of the school entities.
The district and committee are asking Bristol County Superior Court in Fall River to dismiss the original suit’s claims and award them financial damages, including covering their legal expenses.
Rehoboth officials contend the school district defrauded the town and its taxpayers.
In their seven-count suit, the town accuses the district and the school committee of violating the regional school agreement by carrying out building projects without the approval of town meeting.
The suit further charges that school officials funded $15 million in solar, heating and air conditioning units in schools but failed to properly split the expenses with Dighton.
In the response and counterclaims, the school entities deny the allegations.
They counter the regional school agreement requires town approval of major improvements to town-owned school buildings, which include the elementary and middle schools that are leased. The high school is owned by the district.
The solar projects for all five schools are being paid for with electricity being generated and energy credits, school officials said, adding town officials were informed of the work and the projects went before town meeting.
“Obligations have been fully, completely and properly performed in every aspect,” the latest court filing said.
The countersuit also charges Rehoboth has ulterior motives with the suit.
“Rehoboth claims were filed in bad faith, are fraudulent and frivolous,” the school parties said. “Rehoboth is attempting to use this court for political purposes and to try and drum up false claims with the goal of gaining support to deregionalize the D-R Regional School District or to break away the Rehoboth schools.”
A town committee has been studying the possibility of Rehoboth pulling out of the school system but that has focused mostly on kindergarten through eighth grade and not the high school.
“The district and/or school committee have suffered serious and substantial injury and loss, including loss of respect, indignity, inconvenience and expenditure of time in defense of litigation, attorney fees and costs incurred in defense of action, and deliberately undermining confidence of a public system,” the counter filing added.
Rehoboth officials have referred all comment about the litigation to their attorney.
“I have not received service of the Answer and Counterclaim and as such cannot comment at this time,” Attorney Eric Brainsky of Seekonk said.
Rehoboth and district officials have had intense disagreements over school finances, principally the school budget, for the last several years.
The disputes became so divisive the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education had to step in and oversee school finances in recent years.
