REHOBOTH — Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District officials have reached out to the town to resolve a legal dispute.
Regional school committee members have voted unanimously to go into mediation with the town to settle the suit, which involves school finances.
“We want to reinforce that the district does not offer this proposal as any sort of admission of wrongdoing, but rather as a cost saving measure to both towns in hopes of resolving the dispute quickly and efficiently,” school committee Chair Chris Andrade said in a statement from the school district.
School committee members charged Superintendent Bill Runey with reaching out to the boards of selectmen in Rehoboth and Dighton seeking their approval to begin mediation proceedings with Rehoboth.
“The current perspective of litigating these issues isolates the actual decision makers from arriving at solutions to the legitimate issues that have been addressed in the litigation and in various school and town forums,” Runey said. “Why not engage in the process of mediation with the attorneys present to resolve outstanding issues between the parties?”
Runey, who came on board July 1 after overseeing Attleboro High School for a decade, has been striving to improve the district’s relationship with the towns, particularly Rehoboth.
“In hindsight, it is clear that the communication from the District to the towns and the towns to the District can and should be improved,” Runey said. “I know from talking to all of the various stakeholders that issues regarding the relationship between the towns and the District need to be thoughtfully addressed by all parties.
“I am grateful for the progress we have made under my new administration, and I feel strongly that this could be another important step towards DRRSD becoming unified in service to our students and staff,” Runey said of the mediation path. “I accepted this job with many goals, but one of the most important is to help bring people together to find solutions to problems that have developed over the years.
“The We Are DR initiative has already gained significant momentum, and I am confident mediation would assist in accomplishing our goal of making the District one of which families are proud to be a part.”
The offer to Rehoboth already appears to be making headway.
“Our attorney heard from their attorney and said that they anticipate meeting by the end of the year. I assume we will hear shortly thereafter,” Runey said in a followup email. “I was encouraged that their attorney stated that to the extent that there are any upcoming deadlines in the case, they are willing to extend them while the BOS considers DRRSD’s request.”
Rehoboth selectmen in September 2021 filed the suit against the school district concerning several financial matters. School officials countersued the next month.
Last December, both sides claimed victory in the lawsuit and countersuit following a decision by the New Bedford Superior Court, but the legal action wasn’t resolved.