REHOBOTH — Students and staff at Palmer River Elementary School and Beckwith Middle School should soon be able to ditch the bottled water and if they wish hand sanitizers and go back to using school building water.
For the first two weeks of the school year, the schools located off Winthrop Street (Route 44), have been supplied with bottled water because bacteria had been detected in the water on two dates in August.
“We are extremely pleased to report that upon further review from both the Department of Environmental Protection and the health agent from the Town of Rehoboth that our water has been deemed safe for use,” school officials announced on the school district website Friday.
However, a “secondary concern still exists with the well system,” officials said. “Water tanker trucks will be on site as a precaution as we continue to test our well system this coming week.”
“Since we have an abundance of bottled water, we are asking that your children continue to drink the bottled water so that we can minimize use of the well as it is being checked,” officials added.
The Palmer River school cafeteria has continued to offer breakfast and lunch for students to purchase, but the menu has been limited because of the water situation, Palmer River Principal Arlene Miguel said.
“We encourage students to bring water from home with tops that close. Bathrooms are functional, and hand sanitizer will be provided for hand washing,” Miguel said.
“The water issue at the Rehoboth campus has certainly tested the patience of us all. Please know that your children have handled the inconvenience very well,” school officials said on the website.
During routine monthly monitoring Aug. 21, the water tested positive for total coliform for a sample collected at Beckwith School.
Coliform bacteria naturally occur in the environment and generally are not harmful but are used as an indicator that other, potentially harmful pathogens may be present.
Coliform may also indicate a potential pathway through which contamination may enter the drinking water distribution system, according to authorities.
Because school officials failed to collect repeat samples within 24 hours of notification by a lab, other required steps had to be taken.
Repeat samples were collected Aug. 26 and one of six samples was also total coliform positive. That also required a more comprehensive response.
Monthly water samples collected Sept. 9 were all absent of coliform bacteria, but school officials said the schools still have had to follow certain protocols before water can be used, including additional testing and monitoring the well and water.
The well system that services both schools, which is as old as the buildings, has been thoroughly cleaned with chlorine and flushed in recent weeks following the problems initially cropping up.
“My understanding is that the pump lost prime due to a malfunction in the holding tank that did not trigger the pump to refill the tank. As a result, the well line was primed and the water was then tested,” school board Chairwoman Katherine Cooper said. “The testing came back high and the well was sanitized and will continue to be monitored along with the Rehoboth Board of Health Agent to ensure its safety as a municipal public water supply.”
School officials also acknowledged they failed to notify the state Department of Environmental Protection within a required time frame of the situation and of a water delivery Aug. 23.
Local officials have said they tried to reach state officials on a Friday and left a message, and received a response from the state only days before school opened.
