REHOBOTH — Residents will be voting on adding more money to the Dighton-Rehoboth school budget at the fall town meeting Tuesday, Oct. 29.
Selectmen last week voted to set that date for the meeting, which is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in high school auditorium.
An article is being placed on the warrant to increase the school budget by nearly $400,000 following an agreement reached between school board members and selectmen.
That would help fund school sports and other extracurricular activities and restore a few administrative positions that also faced the ax due to budget constraints.
Fall sports are going on as scheduled and nonunion positions school officials hope to bring back are assistant superintendent, information technology director, dean of activities and athletics, and facility director.
The compromise between the school committee and board of selectmen avoids the need for a Proposition 2 1/2 override election or district-wide meeting that had been considered.
School officials had initially sought $559,000 more but have agreed to reduce the budget by about $200,000 through various cuts, with the anticipation more revenue and savings will be realized.
School board members at their last meeting voted to agree to adopt and certify a budget at a later date in the amount of $45,096,223.
School committee members are meeting tonight at 6:30 in the high school media center and the agenda includes further discussion on the school budget.
The deadline to submit warrant articles for the town meeting to the selectmen’s office is noon Monday, Sept. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.